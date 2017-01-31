Bindi Irwin’s Reaction To Getting Photobombed By Her Baby Bro Is All Of Us

Family: Can't live with 'em. Can't live without 'em. During Bindi Irwin's dreamy beach visit, the 18-year-old Dancing With the Stars winner was in the midst of a beautiful moment. Sun, sand, sea...hair blowing in the wind — Irwin was feeling herself and her surroundings. So the daughter of the late Steve Irwin did what any of us would do, she asked someone to capture her soaking it all in. Though, just as the video began to roll, little brother Robert, 13, leapt in front of the camera. Drats! No matter. She posted the hilarious vibe-killing video on Instagram. "When you're trying to get a gorgeous beach video & then BAM!" she captioned the post.
It seems Irwin is in better spirits after posting a brokenhearted message about temporarily having to say goodbye to her boyfriend several weeks ago. The two have since been reunited...
Maybe that explains why Irwin wasn't too annoyed with her adorable little brother's antics.
