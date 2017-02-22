@kmilchuck is a badass and still hitting the gym, figured i could be a good sport and see whats its like #37week #14lbbaby #noteasy #Repost @crossfitkrypton with @repostapp ・・・ @milchuck_blake being a good sport feeling how he's made his wife feel for the past few months ? Congrats on your soon-to-be new addition! #crossfit #kryptonstrong #crossfitgames #crossfitkrypton

A post shared by Blake (@milchuck_blake) on Feb 20, 2017 at 9:03am PST