The patriarchy is strong, y'all. So strong that some cisgender men even try to take over pregnancy. They say things like, "we're pregnant" to take up what little space they can in something that is historically for those who, well, actually get pregnant. We really wish guys would stop saying that. They're not pregnant and don't have to deal with the physical and mental hardships of pregnancy.
That's why it's funny when a guy gets a taste of what his pregnant wife is really going through — and realizes just how hard it actually is.
Blake Milchuck learned that lesson recently when he decided to wear a 14 pound medicine ball strapped to his stomach at the gym. His wife is in her 37 week of pregnancy (aka, 9 months) and is still killing it at CrossFit. Milchuck was rightfully impressed and decided to give it a try.
"@kmilchuck is a badass and still hitting the gym, figured i could be a good sport and see whats it's like #37week#14lbbaby #noteasy," Milchuck wrote on his Instagram page.
#noteasy is right. CrossFit is difficult enough without adding extra pounds concentrated in your middle. For anyone who doesn't remember high school physics, a concentration of weight at the belly throws off a person's center of mass, which changes the way gravity affects their bodies and makes even just trying to stand upright much more difficult.
What's more, Milchuck's #14lbbaby definitely didn't perfectly mimic his wife's experience. For one, he could take it off post-workout, where she has to continue to deal with the back pain and swollen ankles and other body aches and pains that come with pregnancy 24-7. And 14 pounds may not have been enough. A "normal weight" woman should gain between 25 and 35 pounds during pregnancy, according to the American Congress of Obstetricians and Gynecologists.
Though his fake belly may not have perfectly captured his wife's experience, it certainly makes for a funny video and a great story to tell their baby-to-be.
