You NEED To See This Pretty, Patterned Anthropologie Collection

Spring always makes me want to shed my all-gray and dust off the patterned Anthropologie blouses in the back of my closet. But this year, wearing florals and stripes isn't enough. To fully inhabit the Anthropologie catalog (which is clearly the goal), I'm itching to redecorate — or at least add pops of color to my apartment with pieces from the retailer's new designer collaboration.
And what a collaboration it is. For spring 2017, Anthropologie has launched a capsule with Whitney Pozgay, founder of the fashion line WHIT. Pozgay has designed for Kate Spade and Steven Alan, which explains the pretty prints; a mix of boho florals, African-inspired motifs, and stripes. All of the prints are custom, made by either Pozgay or her husband and business partner Parker Agote, or in partnership with friend and illustrator Jemme Aldridge.
"The beauty of having a print-driven collection is that prints can continue to find new life," Pozgay said in a statement. "We have always wanted to bring our custom prints into the home arena to build out a sense of lifestyle beyond what you are putting on your body. Many of our prints are often inspired by art and interiors. It is really fun to see it come full-circle."
Think it's time to try these on for size? Click ahead for photos.