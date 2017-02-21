George & Amal Clooney Are Limiting Their Travel Plans

After announcing that they're expecting twins later this spring, George and Amal Clooney made an announcement that'll put a stop to their globetrotting lifestyle.
"We decided to be much more responsible, to avoid the danger," George told Paris Match. "I won't go to South Sudan anymore or the Congo, Amal will no longer go to Iraq and she'll avoid places where she knows she isn't welcome."
As a human rights lawyer, Amal has traveled to dangerous countries to defend her clients. In the past, she's gone to Iraq to defend survivors of human trafficking and challenged terrorist groups. George has visited South Sudan to expose rampant corruption and theft in the country. He's also spent plenty of time vacationing in exotic locales, though the risks of sunning in Cabo are probably not what he's referring to as "danger."
George also told the publication that, while he and Amal would be avoiding dangerous locales, they aren't settling down just yet. The couple plan on taking the kids along when they travel between their three homes.
"We have the chance to live between three countries: Italy, America, and England," Clooney said. "But as soon as the children go to school, it'll be necessary to choose where to settle. In the meantime, we will continue to move according to our respective schedules."
Last year, Amal told People that she and George have discussed the dangers of her work taking on ISIS and other high-profile cases. "We are aware of some of the risks involved," she said. It looks like she and George are both agreeing to put the kids first.
