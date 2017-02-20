There Was A House Fire At Ryan Seacrest's Place Last Night

All was not well in Beverly Hills last night. At the Seacrest home, there was quite a commotion.
Ryan Seacrest Instagrammed a photo from what appears to be his backyard patio and a piece of equipment that is now burned to a pitch-black crisp.
Seacrest didn't elaborate, but it would appear that either an outdoor stove or barbeque pit caught on fire. Pieces of it can be strewn around. That is not going to be a fun mess to clean up.
"[F]ire last night at the house- thank god everyone is ok. Thanks again," he wrote, tagging the Beverly Hills Fire Department.
At least Seacrest survived, even if all his outdoor equipment didn't. Time to call in the clean up crew!
Advertisement