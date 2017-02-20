It's easy to forget that Miley Cyrus is just a country girl living in a Hollywood world. This weekend, though, she went back to her down-home roots for a trip to the farm. As Us Weekly reported, Cyrus was hanging out with her family down in Nashville. She was reportedly there to tape an episode of her sister Brandi and mom Tish's new Bravo show, Cyrus vs. Cyrus.
From the look of these photos, there wasn't much competition going on. Instead, it looked like a laidback reunion with the Cyrus' getting in some quality time together. "Home," Cyrus wrote about her trip back to Nashville that had her hanging out with her sister Brandi and brothers Trace and Braison.
As much fun as Cyrus was having, it seemed as if her family's pets were having even more. She posed for a kiss with a black and white pup before taking a selfie with a very chill horse. She even shouted out a brown cow with the caption "Eddie baby!"
Of course, she couldn't help but shout out her early days. "Yung MC," Cyrus wrote as the caption to a photo of her as a little girl looking like an extra from Little House on the Prairie. Cyrus also shared a throwback note from her dad where he wrote, "Don't think inside the box. Don't think outside the box. Think like there is no box." Something she clearly has no problem doing. "Since I was a little he always encouraged me to be myself & I think #outsidethebox," she wrote. "I ammmm who I ammmm because he taught me to stay that way!" Miley is always just being Miley, but this past weekend she was a real blast from the past.
