Of course, she couldn't help but shout out her early days. "Yung MC," Cyrus wrote as the caption to a photo of her as a little girl looking like an extra from Little House on the Prairie. Cyrus also shared a throwback note from her dad where he wrote, "Don't think inside the box. Don't think outside the box. Think like there is no box." Something she clearly has no problem doing. "Since I was a little he always encouraged me to be myself & I think #outsidethebox," she wrote. "I ammmm who I ammmm because he taught me to stay that way!" Miley is always just being Miley, but this past weekend she was a real blast from the past.