This 5-Year-Old Is The Feminist Icon You Need

"Boys aren't better than girls. They're exactly the same," says Eva, a five-year-old who was interviewed and featured in a segment on the British network Channel 4. From the mouths of babes come feminist words of wisdom.
Eva is one of the children featured in a show called The Secret Life of 5 Year Olds, with segments about children's views on the world. In a segment carved out by the show's producers, above, she tell us what it is important for girls to do when they grow up: go to work and vote, are her answers. We couldn't agree more.
Advertisement
When the producers ask her friend, Jude, why girls can't be scientists, he responds that it's because they make "silly potions." To this Eva responds, "I extracted the DNA from a banana once." That's what you call a smackdown.
The internet have become obsessed with Eva, with many women tweeting that she is their favorite feminist.
Eva is five, a feminist, a karate pro and has extracted the DNA from a banana. She's smarter than I will ever be #slo5yo #galgoals ?— Miranda Knox (@Mirandaknox) February 18, 2017
'What's important for girls when they grow up?' 'Go to work, vote. Definitely vote!' go girl, Eva needs to be Prime Minister #slo5yo— sian (@sianbrotherton) February 9, 2017
"I extracted the DNA from a banana once" is one of the best feminist put-downs in history. #legend https://t.co/7k8PF2JevA— Lucy (@honeypisquared) February 17, 2017
After the outporing of affection for Eva, her dad took to Twitter to thank her fans.
Thanks for all the positive comments about Eva, and all the kids, on #slo5yo - Her mum and I are incredibly proud of the person she is. pic.twitter.com/MG9uP6tpgF— Ian Marriott (@Eyesix) February 9, 2017
Keep it up Eva, you are the future!
Advertisement