30 Days To A Killer New Job In 2017

It may feel premature to be talking about New Year's resolutions, but when it comes to your career, there's a lot you could be doing now to help lock down your dream job in 2017. Here's why: In general, the holiday season is a slow time in terms of promotions and new opportunities. Most teams are eager to close out 2016 this month. By knowing this intel, you can lay the groundwork for a serious professional leap in 2017.



Whether it's scoring a promotion, transitioning to new responsibilities, or moving to a new company or new field, here's exactly what you need to do to get there. Best of all, we've broken down the sometimes overwhelming task of getting a new gig into totally manageable, bite-size chunks. Try one each day through the month of December or pick a few of your favorites and get ready to have a new job in the New Year.