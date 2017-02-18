This Snowy Proposal Will Give You The Chills

Like a lot of people, we're a little bored with over-the-top public proposal videos. Sometimes a 300 person choreographed dancing flash mob feels more about the spectacle than a couple making a lifetime commitment.
Then a video like this comes along, and we fall in love with love again.
In the video, we see a couple leaning over a snow covered balcony, looking down. She looks very surprised and he drops to one knee, holding a ring. She says "Yes, yes oh my god, yes." They start kissing, these two really go for it, they're obviously really into each other.
You hear cheering and the camera cuts to over the balcony where a couple of dozen people are lying in the snow, spelling out the words "Will you marry me?"
Told you it would give you the chills.
