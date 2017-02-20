After months of tracking Snapbots and waiting in hours-long lines, you'll finally be able to get your hands on Snapchat's Spectacles without getting off the couch. Starting today, Spectacles will be available to purchase online at Spectacles.com There's no special President's Day Sale here — Spectacles will still cost $129.99. The glasses also come in the same three colors: teal, coral, and the classic black. The e-commerce debut marks the end of the much-hyped Snapchat pop-up store in New York. While Specs were the must-have gadget — er, social media fashion accessory? — when they launched in November. We even started to see some unexpected applications of Spectacles in professional settings. Mass availability should only increase their presence in hospitals, big banks, and at award shows. (Will someone please buy Meryl a pair to wear on the Oscars red carpet?) Check out our review of Spectacles before making the purchase. And, if you do still want the experience of vending a pair from a Snapbot, don't fret: The bots will continue to pop up at select locations around the country.
