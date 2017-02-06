When Snapchat Spectacles were first released this fall, they seemed like a successful, playful extension of the app, but not much else. After all, how much can you do with 10-second video clips that upload to your Story? As it turns out, quite a lot. The colorful glasses have been used to record a surgery, go behind the scenes at the Golden Globes, and perform magical feats:
But the most interesting application of the glasses is one that has to do with your application — for a job. Since December, global bank Citi has been having its employees wear Spectacles to share what parts of their days look like at the company. The result is a literal interpretation of seeing life through someone else's eyes. The videos have been shared on Facebook and Twitter as recruiting tools.
Advertisement
Jessica and Chelsea wear their spectacles to show a day in their life as Management Associates in the Cards program. https://t.co/iqQQz3FWmd pic.twitter.com/oFf1vBKZr0— Citi Careers (@CitiCareers) February 3, 2017
The unexpected use of the stylish glasses got us wondering: Could companies turn the tables and ask job searchers to submit 10-second recordings of their days as a new résumé
component? Not yet, says Kathryn Minshew, founder and CEO of The Muse. "It will likely take a longer time to be used on the candidate side since not every candidate has access to the new technology." While the buzz around Spectacles has died down, getting your hands on a pair still isn't easy. You need to track down a Snapbot vending machine — which only appear in a given location for 24 hours — or rent a pair from Lumoid. Unless companies can coordinate providing applicants with a $130 pair to use, this just isn't feasible yet. But on the recruiter side, the use of Spectacles speaks to the innovative tools that more companies are seeking to attract top talent. "There's always going to be fierce competition for great people and companies have realized that one way to get a leg up on their competitors is to be more creative with how they tell their story," Minshew says. "It's not surprising that Snapchat is one of the latest places companies are starting to experiment. From my perspective, we'll see so much more of this — the creative use of any and all mediums in recruiting." So what should you be looking for in the social media materials that companies are using to reach you? "Any content should be vetted for authenticity," Minshew says. "Think, does this seem like it was produced and directed from on high or does it really feel like a day in the life sneak peek? You're looking to understand what the video might tell you about the culture of a workplace, dress, and office environment." The last thing you want is something that feels fake. Last week, Snap Inc., the parent company of Snapchat, filed to go public. In addition to revealing CEO Evan Spiegel's blockbuster salary, the IPO filing makes it clear that while the company's flagship product is the Snapchat app you know and love, its future is as a "camera company." Snapchat Spectacles were the first product to move the company beyond a phone app. And it's probable that we'll see more products that serve as social media tools for employers and employees. Be cautious, but use them to your advantage as much as possible: The more you can learn about a company ahead of time, and outside of the interview process, the more informed you'll be.
component? Not yet, says Kathryn Minshew, founder and CEO of The Muse. "It will likely take a longer time to be used on the candidate side since not every candidate has access to the new technology." While the buzz around Spectacles has died down, getting your hands on a pair still isn't easy. You need to track down a Snapbot vending machine — which only appear in a given location for 24 hours — or rent a pair from Lumoid. Unless companies can coordinate providing applicants with a $130 pair to use, this just isn't feasible yet. But on the recruiter side, the use of Spectacles speaks to the innovative tools that more companies are seeking to attract top talent. "There's always going to be fierce competition for great people and companies have realized that one way to get a leg up on their competitors is to be more creative with how they tell their story," Minshew says. "It's not surprising that Snapchat is one of the latest places companies are starting to experiment. From my perspective, we'll see so much more of this — the creative use of any and all mediums in recruiting." So what should you be looking for in the social media materials that companies are using to reach you? "Any content should be vetted for authenticity," Minshew says. "Think, does this seem like it was produced and directed from on high or does it really feel like a day in the life sneak peek? You're looking to understand what the video might tell you about the culture of a workplace, dress, and office environment." The last thing you want is something that feels fake. Last week, Snap Inc., the parent company of Snapchat, filed to go public. In addition to revealing CEO Evan Spiegel's blockbuster salary, the IPO filing makes it clear that while the company's flagship product is the Snapchat app you know and love, its future is as a "camera company." Snapchat Spectacles were the first product to move the company beyond a phone app. And it's probable that we'll see more products that serve as social media tools for employers and employees. Be cautious, but use them to your advantage as much as possible: The more you can learn about a company ahead of time, and outside of the interview process, the more informed you'll be.
Advertisement