Snapchat's Pop-Up Store Is The Coolest Place To Be Right Now

Yesterday Snapchat very quietly opened a pop-up store on Fifth Avenue in New York City. Since then, a freak-out of epic proportions has ensued.The shop is selling Spectacles ($129.99), stylish sunglasses that record video via a small button in the upper-left-hand corner. Snapchat first announced the mysterious specs in September and has been selling them through adorably cartoonish-looking Snapbot vending machines.Part of the allure of Spectacles is that they're almost impossible to get. Snapchat unveils the location of its next Snapbot only 24 hours in advance, and a Snapbot is in each location for only about a day at a time. The Manhattan pop-up store is the exception — it will be open through New Year's — but if you want a pair, you'll have to survive the insanely long lines at very odd hours. The store is open Monday through Friday between 4 p.m. and 10 p.m. and on Saturdays and Sundays between 6 a.m. and 12 p.m. According to NBC News , lines this week have started forming as early as 4 a.m.