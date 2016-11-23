Snapchat's Pop-Up Store Is The Coolest Place To Be Right Now

Yesterday Snapchat very quietly opened a pop-up store on Fifth Avenue in New York City. Since then, a freak-out of epic proportions has ensued.
The shop is selling Spectacles ($129.99), stylish sunglasses that record video via a small button in the upper-left-hand corner. Snapchat first announced the mysterious specs in September and has been selling them through adorably cartoonish-looking Snapbot vending machines.
Part of the allure of Spectacles is that they're almost impossible to get. Snapchat unveils the location of its next Snapbot only 24 hours in advance, and a Snapbot is in each location for only about a day at a time. The Manhattan pop-up store is the exception — it will be open through New Year's — but if you want a pair, you'll have to survive the insanely long lines at very odd hours. The store is open Monday through Friday between 4 p.m. and 10 p.m. and on Saturdays and Sundays between 6 a.m. and 12 p.m. According to NBC News, lines this week have started forming as early as 4 a.m.
After 9 hours of waiting, @SameOldRaych and @Benana___ are finally inside the @Spectacles pop up shop! pic.twitter.com/BVlghzmFoC— Jen (@thejenlife) November 22, 2016
I'm in the @spectacles line. Hour 3. Welp. Someone bring me food and a bottle to pee in?— joe no sé. 🍕 (@akaTRENT) November 22, 2016
Came all the way from Boston. Don't disappoint me @Spectacles pic.twitter.com/ah8oPP9Xpu— mikayla (@mikaylario) November 22, 2016
Want a pair? This might be a camp-out-in-line-for-the-night kind of situation.
