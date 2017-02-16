They say you learn something new everyday and today that something is this: Honey Boo Boo has a Twitter account. We're talking about Alana Thompson, the spunky Georgia pageant star who became a reality TV star before graduating elementary school. She first popped up on Toddlers & Tiaras and then scored a show starring herself, Here Comes Honey Boo Boo. I mean, who wouldn't follow this gal on Twitter? Her mom, June Shannon, tweeted out her daughter's Twitter handle this week. "Go follow the real Honey Boo Boo Alana @socrazygirl30 this page is ran by alana herself," she wrote. A quick look at Alana's page confirms that this is indeed the 11-year-old we know and love. Her bio: "Never give up||softball||yea I am honeybooboo||music|| shopping||sing|| don't try me bitch||if you want to be nosy I'm single." Just to reiterate: Alana is a single, shopping, singing, softball player. In January, she tweeted a funny selfie. "I'm the real honey boo boo and also made sure to drop a follow." Uh, time to drop that follow, people, because Honey Boo Boo does not have nearly enough followers.
And if all of this is making you miss the kid, good news: Alana is returning to our screens full time next week on her mom's new makeover weight-loss show, Mama June: From Not To Hot.
Go follow the real Honey Boo Boo Alana @socrazygirl30 this page is ran by alana herself— Mama June (@MamaJune_BooBoo) February 15, 2017
I'm the real honey boo boo and also made sure to drop a follow pic.twitter.com/z0AUMZ4gS5— Alana (@socrazygirl30) January 9, 2017
