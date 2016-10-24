Sometimes life gives you a little something extra. In the case of Here Comes Honey Boo Boo star Kaitlyn Cardwell, that "something extra" was a third thumb.
According to TMZ, four-year-old Cardwell no longer has an extra appendage. The pre-schooler, who was born while Here Comes Honey Boo Boo was still in production, often found that the second thumb on one of her hands was the topic of discussion on the reality show. It was this reason that her mother, Anna Cardwell, made the decision to remove Cardwell's thumb: TMZ reports that Anna didn't want her daughter to worry about bullying as she got older.
Cardwell is the granddaughter of "Mama June" Shannon and the niece of Alana Thompson, a.k.a. Honey Boo Boo herself. Just in case you were worried about the titular character of the show teasing her little niece, don't worry: Honey Boo Boo sees real appeal in having a third thumb, specifically because it makes it easier to grab more cheese balls (see below). No word on whether Cardwell has tested Thompson's theory, or if she will miss being able to pick up cheese balls as swiftly now that her third thumb is no more.
This isn't the first time the cast of Here Comes Honey Boo Boo shared tales of a medical procedure. In August, Mama June revealed some disturbing information to the doctors on Botched about her famous daughter's delivery. According to Mama June, the doctor couldn't figure out how deep to cut during Thompson's C-section delivery, and ended up cutting the baby's forehead not once, but twice. Oh the horror.
Fortunately, it sounds like Cardwell's thumb removal surgery went a lot better than Mama June's C-section. Hopefully, Cardwell won't miss her having three thumbs too much.
