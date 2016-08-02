This Story About Honey Boo Boo's Birth Is Disturbing

In today's terrifying news that will give you shivers up and down your spine, we have a story involving Mama June's C-section to deliver Honey Boo Boo.



Mama June of reality series Here Comes Honey Boo Boo will appear on an upcoming episode of Botched to correct scars from giving birth to her 10-year-old daughter.



June tells the show's plastic surgeons that there were some complications during her daughter's birth because of the amount of scar tissue June had on her stomach, presumably from the births of her older children. Because of the thick tissue, the doctor delivering Honey Boo Boo couldn't tell how deep to cut into June's stomach and ended up cutting the baby on the forehead. Twice.



Hearing June retell the story will make you cringe. Speaking to a another camera, one of the surgeons couldn't help but ask, "What kind of doctor did this?"



We're glad to see that Honey Boo Boo's forehead is doing just fine these days.



Watch the full clip, below.