Camila Cabello Went For It & Got Her Uber Driver’s Number

Turns out you weren't the only person completely blown away by La La Land. In an interview with Billboard, ex-Fifth Harmony member Camila Cabello revealed that the movie inspired her to be a hopeless romantic — which included asking out her Uber driver.
The 19-year-old covers this week's issue of the magazine, which (like any good millennial photoshoot) was shot using the new iPhone 7 Portrait mode.
"[La La Land] made me feel like I could meet anybody anywhere," she told Billboard. "Like, yesterday I asked my Uber driver for his number."
The two were talking about the movie and how much they loved it when the driver revealed that he was recently out of a relationship.
"He just sounded like he was a hopeless romantic," she continued. "And I was like, ‘You know what? I’ll get his number.’"
But don't get too excited. According to Cabello the driver never texted her back.
"I don’t know," she said. "Maybe it didn’t go through."
The Uber driver clearly doesn't know what he's missing, but it's no sweat off Cabello's back. She often turns to Taylor Swift for dating advice, so we're sure she's just gonna shake, shake, shake it off.
