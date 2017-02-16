Bachelor Nation isn't known for its diversity — of any sort. The recent reveal that Rachel Lindsay would be the Bachelorette made history because, after over a decade on air, the show had finally selected a Black lead. Racial diversity aside, the shows also have little to no body diversity. Each year, when the show gathers 25 women to woo one lucky (and probably white) suitor, the casting department checks out the height and weight of each individual contestant. There's a reason that, in almost all of the 21 seasons of The Bachelor, all the women have all fit under the "slim and trim" category. That reason is likely because anyone who doesn't fit under that umbrella — anyone over a size 12, say — is weeded out via the application.