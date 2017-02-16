Tinder May Soon Look A Lot More Like Snapchat

Thanks to its recent purchase of the startup Wheel, Tinder will soon get some new video features, reports Variety. Wheel allows users to create video-based "stories" — kind of like on Snapchat or Instagram Stories. Tinder plans to integrate these stories into its own app. Videos might just make finding a match a little easier, since you'll be able to get a better idea of all those people you're scrolling through. This is just one of the ways Tinder is keeping up with the Joneses, a.k.a. other popular dating apps. Bumble, which was founded by former Tinder executive Whitney Wolfe, added a video feature last month, according to Mashable. The app lets users upload 10-second videos to give others a better glimpse into their lives. Mashable reports that Match.com, which is under the same parent company as Tinder, is also considering a video feature. At least there will now be yet another way to seduce your matches — as if poetry and witchcraft weren't enough.
