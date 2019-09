This Is The Beauty Edition Of Engagement Chicken

Good news if you're superstitious, ready to head to the altar, and a bad cook: You no longer need to whip up engagement chicken to earn your ring. All you need is lipstick. According to Emily Popp, Deputy Editor at HelloGiggles , the Christmas gift she got last year from her brother and his girlfriend was meant to help her land a husband, but it wasn't a Match.com membership or subscription to Good Housekeeping; it was a lipstick from Estée Lauder's Pure Color Crystal collection . Why? Supposedly, the stuff inside the bullet is especially revered in Japan (but it's sold in the US and UK, too) for its magical matchmaking powers. On the brand's Japanese site, women swear this is the thing that led their S.O.'s to propose, though who knows whether or not that's true.