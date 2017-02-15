Conor McGregor Really Wants To See Khloé Kardashian's Butt IRL (For A Gross Reason)

I didn't know much about Conor McGregor before writing this story, but here is what I know now: he has something to do with sports — fighting, I believe — and he really wants to fight Floyd Mayweather. He apparently has good style. Oh, and he talks about women like a total pig.
In a cover story for GQ Style (were other men who dress well and have manners busy?) the 28-year-old UFC fighter brought up the Kardashian family. He tells the journalist that he just moved to Malibu and that he is on the look out for Khloé Kardashian. Does he want to meet her to hang out? Get a revenge body? Meet her boyfriend, basketball player Tristian Thompson? Nope. He wants to objectify her.
To best understand what he thinks of the 32-year-old, here's a direct quote of the back and forth between him and the writer:
"Maybe I'll search for Khloé's big fat ass—she's been floating around Malibu. I don't give a fuck about them. I just like to see them in the flesh."
You mean…the Kardashians?
“Yeah, just see what the big fat asses on them look like.”
Just to…admire them from a distance?
"Not about admiring. Admire? Never. What's the saying? Never put the pussy on a pedestal, my friend. I just want to see it. I want to see them."
END SCENE.
Things get even weirder when McGregor threatens to harm (but really kill) the journalist over the inclusion of the quotes he just said. He's of course joking (I do not think he was joking), but clearly he realized what he said was pretty vulgar, sexist, and disgusting. But it still made it to print.
I wonder what Kardashian will have to say about this.
