Did you know Kylie Jenner, lover of lip kits and dramatic wigs, speaks Spanish? And not just in the I-can-order-my-own-Mexican-food kind of way. She can speak it in a pretty fairly legitimately — good enough to spoof a telenovela on her Snapchat story while visiting New York for Fashion Week.
The 19-year-old, along with her makeup artist, Ariel, and assistant, Victoria, acted out a dramatic story of love and betrayal on Valentine's Day. The story, told in 16-parts, includes balloons, screaming, and a highlighter yellow track suit. And it's all in Spanish.
This isn't the first time Jenner has flexed her mini-movie muscles. She and her older sisters recorded their fair share of videos last time they were in town for fashion week.
For a busy teen — this week she opened up a pop-up shop in SoHo, debuted an online store, changed her hair 87 times, and attended multiple shows — she sure has a lot of time to kill.
Below is the epic saga, in full. (I won't judge you for watching it all.)
