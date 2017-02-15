Story from Entertainment News

Who Needs Rosetta Stone When You Have Kylie Jenner To Teach You Spanish?

Morgan Baila
Did you know Kylie Jenner, lover of lip kits and dramatic wigs, speaks Spanish? And not just in the I-can-order-my-own-Mexican-food kind of way. She can speak it in a pretty fairly legitimately — good enough to spoof a telenovela on her Snapchat story while visiting New York for Fashion Week.
The 19-year-old, along with her makeup artist, Ariel, and assistant, Victoria, acted out a dramatic story of love and betrayal on Valentine's Day. The story, told in 16-parts, includes balloons, screaming, and a highlighter yellow track suit. And it's all in Spanish.
This isn't the first time Jenner has flexed her mini-movie muscles. She and her older sisters recorded their fair share of videos last time they were in town for fashion week.
For a busy teen — this week she opened up a pop-up shop in SoHo, debuted an online store, changed her hair 87 times, and attended multiple shows — she sure has a lot of time to kill.
Below is the epic saga, in full. (I won't judge you for watching it all.)

Does anyone know what she said?

#ElFin ?How'd you guys like the film? | ¿Te gustó la película?

