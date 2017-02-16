How To Stream This Year’s Oscar-Nominated Movies

We're T minus 10 days out from the Oscars, meaning that if you haven't yet watched the nominated movies, now's the time to pop some popcorn and block off time for a marathon. Luckily, you don't have to worry about syncing your schedule with theater showtimes. The majority of this year's biggest films, including Arrival, Manchester by the Sea, and Moonlight, are already available to stream from the comfort of your coziest Ikea chair.
Ahead, we've pulled together the ultimate pre-Oscars viewing guide. While you'll only find a select few nominated films available on Netflix and Hulu, the majority are available to rent for less than $5 or to buy for less than $15. La La Land, Hidden Figures, and Lion are three of the most-lauded movies that you will need to see in theaters — none are available for streaming yet. Fences, the only other best picture nominee not on our list, will be available to stream starting on February 24.
Click through to find out how to watch 17 of the nominees vying for the golden man on Sunday, February 26. Then, fill out your ballot.