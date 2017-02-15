This Makeup Palette Has A Hidden Feature — & It’s Pure Genius

Last year, we discovered that the E.L.F. lipsticks housed a tiny morsel of color at the bottom of each tube. The revelation triggered a thorough investigation, in which we went full-blown James Bond to uncover any other secret compartments hidden deep inside our favorite beauty products. The one we found tucked away in the brand-new Pür Cosmetics Vanity Palette Eyes & Cheeks compact, however? Well, this is in a league of its own. At first glance, it looks like your average makeup palette — a pretty one, of course, with four eye shadows, a blush, bronzer, and highlighter. But whip out your magnifying glass and take a closer look, because you'll soon notice the top pops out into a retractable standing mirror that would give your vanity at home a run for its money. Check out the magic for yourself in the mini movie below.
Guys, this@purcosmetics palette is so cool. pic.twitter.com/LyKOuZ1F8B— kelsey castanon (@castanonk) February 15, 2017
It doesn't take a detective to realize this kind of compact is going to change the way you do your makeup on the go. Even better, the portable palette is only $36 — and you can scoop it up starting today on the Pür Cosmetics website. As for what we'll do with all that extra time we're saving in the morning? Sorry, that's classified.
Advertisement