This Makeup Palette Has A Hidden Feature — & It’s Pure Genius

Last year, we discovered that the E.L.F. lipsticks housed a tiny morsel of color at the bottom of each tube. The revelation triggered a thorough investigation, in which we went full-blown James Bond to uncover any other secret compartments hidden deep inside our favorite beauty products. The one we found tucked away in the brand-new Pür Cosmetics Vanity Palette Eyes & Cheeks compact, however? Well, this is in a league of its own. At first glance, it looks like your average makeup palette — a pretty one, of course, with four eye shadows, a blush, bronzer, and highlighter. But whip out your magnifying glass and take a closer look, because you'll soon notice the top pops out into a retractable standing mirror that would give your vanity at home a run for its money. Check out the magic for yourself in the mini movie below.