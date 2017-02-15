It's not every day our favorite shows have crossover episodes, but it's not outside the realm of possibility. And if some shows exist in the same universe, why not have their characters appear on each others' programs?
Metz hinted that there's one other NBC show she'd love to see overlap with This Is Us. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, the actress suggested a Will & Grace crossover could make sense for the two shows.
After noting how "tear-jerking" This Is Us is, Metz suggested it could take other turns to keep things more lighthearted.
"I'm not always drained, but [sometimes] it's like, 'Can we do a musical episode?'" Metz told ET."Can we crossover with Will & Grace?"
Advertisement
She noted that both Kevin from This Is Us and Jack from Will & Grace are actors in New York. And while Kevin is a lot more recognizable than Jack, who's to say the two of them couldn't wind up at an audition together? It would definitely be funny to see them reading the same lines for a dramatic role.
A quick cameo from a different Jack would certainly bring some levity to This Is Us' weekly cry fest. Or, there could even be a meeting between the two Jacks! Sure, it's unconventional, but it might just be This Is Us' best twist yet.
Advertisement