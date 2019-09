Did Fifth Harmony’s Lauren Jauregui Just Throw Down With Camila Cabello?

While we all wait for the impending release of the Lifetime movie that'll document the rise, fall, and rebirth of Fifth Harmony (let's get on that, TV folks), there's something brewing between Lauren Jauregui and ex-member Camila Cabello. Harmonizers know that Cabello's departure wouldn't ever be described as " amicable ," but with the whole situation in the rearview, many thought that both the group and Cabello had moved on. Today, fans found out that's just not the case: Jauregui tweeted something cryptic about faking confidence and calling out a "bih." Many fans are pointing fingers at Cabello, who had some strong words about her time with 5H.