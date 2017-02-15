Did Fifth Harmony’s Lauren Jauregui Just Throw Down With Camila Cabello?

While we all wait for the impending release of the Lifetime movie that'll document the rise, fall, and rebirth of Fifth Harmony (let's get on that, TV folks), there's something brewing between Lauren Jauregui and ex-member Camila Cabello. Harmonizers know that Cabello's departure wouldn't ever be described as "amicable," but with the whole situation in the rearview, many thought that both the group and Cabello had moved on. Today, fans found out that's just not the case: Jauregui tweeted something cryptic about faking confidence and calling out a "bih." Many fans are pointing fingers at Cabello, who had some strong words about her time with 5H.
Fake that confidence bih, one day it'll be real??— Lauren Jauregui (@LaurenJauregui) February 14, 2017
Us Weekly reports that in a new interview with Seventeen, Cabello said that "Fifth Harmony wasn't the maximum expression of me individually. My fans are really going to know me from the music I'm writing. My goal is to be brave and open up my soul." Is that tweet a virtual gauntlet being thrown? Is there some shade to go along with it? Jauregui's followers were quick to demand answers and ask for details, but she's remained quiet on the subject since sending the initial tweet. Instead, she posted Valentine's Day tweets and shared Instagram photos.
Cabello hasn't responded, but in that Seventeen interview, she was all smiles when the subject of 5H was brought up. "I'll continue to wish them all the best, and I'm happy they are continuing their journey as Fifth Harmony," she said. "I'm also looking forward to hearing new music from the group and their solo endeavors." Perhaps she's taking pointers in channeling any hard feelings into song. She does have a new friend who's pretty well versed in that.
