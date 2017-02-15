After a rough year, cousin Niecy (Raven Goodwin) is in good spirits. She’s finally received her $150,000 from the settlement and she’s been recklessly burning through the cash. So much for depositing it into a trust for her two kids. She takes her besties out for a night on the town; bottle service and hookah for all. Though, because of her court case and having her face splashed all over the news, Niecy is now a proper local celebrity. In the club, she’s immediately targeted by a woman who’s hell-bent on stirring up drama. Things escalate and in act of self-defense Niecy, gets her into a headlock. A wig was also snatched, thankfully it wasn’t Niecy’s. In fact, her lace front remains in tact — settlement money well spent? Indeed. The two women are kicked out of the club and as the situations calms, Niecy notices several teeny little lights pointed in her direction. Camera phones. Yep dozens of clubgoers, thirsty for likes and retweets caught it all on film. You can see the dread written across her face.