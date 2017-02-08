Being Mary Jane Season 4, Episode 4 Recap: Getting Schooled

New boyfriend Lee (Chiké Okonkwo) is Black and British. He drinks tea, he sits with his legs tightly crossed...he occasionally wears skirts... “You should see me in my kilt,” he says one night while she discusses her story. “You have a kilt?” she says alarmed. “My mother has an ancestor in the Gunn Clan...it’s a long story.” MJ is uneasy. She can handle a “cool young teen” wearing a kilt, but her man? Nah. “There is a puritanical streak in this country that always amazes me,” Lee says. “Why do we do that, question a person’s sexual orientation based on what they wear?” This was fumble one. Later, after multiple attempts, MJ finally tracks down Calhoun for an interview and ignites an impassioned discussion between father and son. Though, Calhoun schools Mary Jane when she makes an assumption about his sexuality. She notes that if he told his story on Good Day NYC, “It would mean so much so many people...with gay-bashing on the rise.” And this was fumble two. “Ah, that’s right because I wear skirts I must be gay, right?” he responds. “It’s cool, a lot of people make that assumption, my dad does.” MJ’s clearly stepped in it and she begins to backtrack. This is such a human moment. With one question, Calhoun, a teen, forces MJ, a grown woman, to see she’s not as progressive as she thought. Calhoun agrees to come on, and the interview is a success. Remember that moment earlier between Justin and Mary Jane, when he dismissed Calhoun’s father’s attack as just good parenting? While meeting in MJ’s office after the interview she asks him, “Can you imagine having to deal with this abuse all day at school, coming home and getting an extra dose from your father?” “My father dropped a lot of hard truths on me too,” he says. “Must’ve been tough,” she responds. “I got no regrets,” Justin says, quietly while staring off into space. “I’m not a victim I’m a winner, it made me a stronger person,” he says as if to convince himself. And there you have it: The cycle of bullying. Missing from this episode? MJ’s family in Atlanta. Aside from her baby brother making a few appearances, I miss the Pattersons. In prior seasons, MJ’s family played such a major role in her life. Here’s hoping we get an update on Niecy’s situation next week!