How To Get Your Friend Who’s A Total Catch Cast On The Bachelorette

If you watched Jimmy Kimmel on Monday night — or have perused social media at any point today — then you know that charismatic Dallas lawyer Rachel Lindsay is the new Bachelorette. Rachel, a finalist on Nick Viall's current season, is the first Black star in the Bachelor franchise's 34-season history. (Incredible, we know.) And if you happen to know someone who you can see hitting it off with the beautiful and intelligent 31-year-old, listen up. The process for nominating someone to be a contestant on The Bachelor or The Bachelorette is pretty similar to applying yourself. You can nominate them online or via snail mail, and they'll need your help crafting a video too. But first, you need to know if they're eligible. Those full requirements are available here, but we'll give you the gist. Ask yourself these questions: - Is your friend single?
A barely relevant detail. - Is he a non-felon?
No criminals allowed. - Is he currently running for political office?
If so, he's out. - Is he cool with being watched 24/7?
He must consent to being "audio and/or video taped twenty-four (24) hours a day, seven (7) days a week by means of open and hidden camera."
- Is he cool with being made to look like an asshole on national TV?
Applicants have to be okay with anything they say or do being used in a way that is "embarrassing, unfavorable, humiliating, and/or derogatory and/or may portray him or her in a false light." At least they're being transparent?
- Is he good at living with lots of other dudes?
Contestants "must be adaptable to various living situations, and must enjoy participating and living in close proximity with others of varied background and experience." - Oh, and last but not least... Is his name Chad Johnson?
Then no-fucking-way.
