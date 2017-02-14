Nick Viall Reacts To Rachel Lindsay’s Bachelorette Gig

It must have been love — but it's over now. Though Bachelor Nation has yet to actually see them break up, there appear to be no hard feelings between Nick Viall and Rachel Lindsay. Lindsay, who is still a contestant on The Bachelor, has already been announced as the next Bachelorette, and Viall couldn't be happier. The Bachelor star took to Twitter to congratulate the Dallas lawyer on her new gig. "My heart is full of joy for you Rachel," he tweeted. "Congrats!! You will be one hell of a Bachelorette!! Beauty & class... you have it all!!" He referenced Lindsay's distinction as the first Black Bachelorette in a second tweet, helpfully employing the hashtag #diversity. We weren't rolling our eyes, we just thought we saw a cloud that looked like Blake Lively. "No one better to show Bachelor Nation, & the world, the beauty of embracing diversity," he added. "So excited for you Rachel!"
Advertisement
My heart is full of joy for you Rachel. Congrats!! You will be one hell of a Bachelorette!! Beauty & class.. you have it all!! TheBachelor— Nick Viall (@viallnicholas28) February 14, 2017
No one better to show Bachelor Nation, & the world, the beauty of embracing diversity! So excited for you Rachel! #thebachelor #diversity— Nick Viall (@viallnicholas28) February 14, 2017
And then he closed his laptop, pushed his plate of Corinne's cheesy pasta away, and slumped back on the couch, wondering how on earth he let Rachel slip through his fingers.
Advertisement