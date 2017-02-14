Story from Music

So This Was Blue Ivy’s BFF At The Grammys

Marquita Harris
Typically, a playdate between two tots is a casual, low-key affair. There's the usual playtime necessities: a playground, a few juice boxes, and if you're lucky a Disney movie at the local cineplex. However, Blue Ivy Carter — daughter of Beyoncé and Jay Z — does things a little bit differently. On Sunday, Blue attended the 59th Annual Grammy Awards ceremony in a Prince-inspired pink suit, with a glitter-bombed Gucci clutch. She also had an unknown BFF by her side the entire night. All evening, Blue hung out and played with this bestie who was dressed ever-so glamorously in a white princess dress. The internet kept asking, who is this kid?! Better yet, what kind of credentials does one need to infiltrate the Carter-Knowles circle?
According to Us Weekly, Blue's friend was Madison Brown, the daughter of Roc Nation co-founder and president Jay Brown. He's also Rihanna's manager and a close friend of Jay Z's. Mystery solved. Here's hoping, we'll see more of these adorable besties in the future. Though, you have to wonder, considering Kanye West's impassioned comments about how his daughter North and Blue have never hung out, if he's seen images of the two girls floating around, he has to feel some type of way.
