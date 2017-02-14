Typically, a playdate between two tots is a casual, low-key affair. There's the usual playtime necessities: a playground, a few juice boxes, and if you're lucky a Disney movie at the local cineplex. However, Blue Ivy Carter — daughter of Beyoncé and Jay Z — does things a little bit differently. On Sunday, Blue attended the 59th Annual Grammy Awards ceremony in a Prince-inspired pink suit, with a glitter-bombed Gucci clutch. She also had an unknown BFF by her side the entire night. All evening, Blue hung out and played with this bestie who was dressed ever-so glamorously in a white princess dress. The internet kept asking, who is this kid?! Better yet, what kind of credentials does one need to infiltrate the Carter-Knowles circle?
Advertisement
& s/o to Blue Ivy's friend, all in the camera like, "Happy yo momma won and all but, I'm at the #Grammys girl" #Pose pic.twitter.com/ICzz2ITmzf— Choosie Carmichael (@_HeyMalcolm) February 13, 2017
Am I the only person who sees Blue Ivy's imaginary friend? Who's kid is this? ? #GRAMMYs https://t.co/y0ozHXJ5gQ— Khanique McDaniel (@KhaniQ) February 13, 2017
I have trouble getting into the back room at tenants and blue ivy gets to bring a friend to the Grammys...— JANE (@thejanearchives) February 13, 2017
According to Us Weekly, Blue's friend was Madison Brown, the daughter of Roc Nation co-founder and president Jay Brown. He's also Rihanna's manager and a close friend of Jay Z's. Mystery solved. Here's hoping, we'll see more of these adorable besties in the future. Though, you have to wonder, considering Kanye West's impassioned comments about how his daughter North and Blue have never hung out, if he's seen images of the two girls floating around, he has to feel some type of way.
Advertisement