Backstage at New York Fashion Week is unpredictable, to say the least. You can go from observing glossy lids and nude lips to rock & roll "dripping eyeliner" to a wildly creative take on face paint — all in a couple of hours. We spotted the latter at Eckhaus Latta and couldn't look away. With over 20 different colors on each model's face, it's hard to deny that the makeup mesmerized us more than the fashion.
The look was all thanks to lead makeup artist Kanako Takase, her team for Guerlain, and some Kryolan Aquacolors. "I’m putting little spots on my hand and then placing it very softly," Takase explained to Vogue. "I don’t even know what it’s going to look like." Damn cool, that's what. Now go grab some makeup brushes and paint pots and make Jackson Pollock proud.
