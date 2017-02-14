Adele Stopping Performance Was “Magnificent” Says Grammys Prez

When Adele stopped her performance in tribute to George Michael, our hearts stopped with her. Would it be a repeat of Mariah's disastrous New Year's Eve performance? As we now know, it most definitely was not. We know that Adele demanded perfection from herself, especially when it came to George Michael. We might expect Grammys President Neil Portnow to be a little annoyed that his show was briefly derailed. That would be an incorrect expectation. He told EW that he wasn't sure why she stopped singing, but that he loved it. “What I think was magnificent was it shows the humanity of live television, but it also shows professionalism. You heard her say she’s a perfectionist, so she’s not gonna settle for something she’s not comfortable with,” he said. “Rather than just go along, she did the right thing.” A refreshing take. This is exactly why lip-syncing sucks. When we go to see something live, we don't want to hear the album version. We're there for the spectacle, but we're also there for the possibility that our favorite artists might be human. And after all, humans make mistakes. Portnow should know: His organization didn't give "Album of the Year" to Lemonade. What the hell, man?
Advertisement