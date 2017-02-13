Adele's performance at the 2017 Grammys proved that it's totally acceptable to re-start something if you want to do it right. The singer paused her rendition of George Michael's "Fastlove" to start over again. "I can't mess this up for him," Adele said of the do-over, referring to Michael's legacy. Her second version of the song brought the audience to their feet for a standing ovation. And although the singer surely didn't plan for Sunday night's flub, she did hint that she'd start over in an interview with Ellen DeGeneres last year. After experiencing mic issues at the 2016 Grammys, Adele vowed that she'd pause if there were any technical problems during future performances. "Next time I have any sound issues, I am gonna stop," she told DeGeneres a year ago. "'Sorry, that's not working for me. If we have time to do it again, let's do it.' Otherwise, bye!" While the singer probably would have liked her performance this year to go off without a hitch, we're glad she had a plan in mind — her second version of the song was flawless. Check out the full 2016 interview DeGeneres did with Adele in the clip below.
