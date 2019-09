Disney’s Newest Water Spectacular Is SO Trippy

Disney's California Adventure has World of Color, which seemed to monopolize the whole fountains-at-a-theme-park thing, but the West Coast is about to get a little bit of friendly competition. Disney World in Orlando just debuted a new water show that rivals the OG and we're booking our tickets now. Called Rivers of Light, the new water-and-light extravaganza is set to open February 17 at Disney's Animal Kingdom Park, but a few lucky visitors have gotten the chance to see the show during its previews — and it looks good. According to Hello Giggles , like World of Color, Rivers of Light involves jets of water, laser and light projections, and a soundtrack featuring classic Disney tunes. But what makes it different? Floats. While World of Color relies on those jets and seemingly magical projections, the Floridian version has boats and floats complete with light-up animals and fountains that shoot more water into the air. Imagine the classic Main St. Electrical Parade on water, add in some pyrotechnics, a dash of multiculturalism, live drummers, and you get the basic idea.