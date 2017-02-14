Disney’s Newest Water Spectacular Is SO Trippy

Disney's California Adventure has World of Color, which seemed to monopolize the whole fountains-at-a-theme-park thing, but the West Coast is about to get a little bit of friendly competition. Disney World in Orlando just debuted a new water show that rivals the OG and we're booking our tickets now. Called Rivers of Light, the new water-and-light extravaganza is set to open February 17 at Disney's Animal Kingdom Park, but a few lucky visitors have gotten the chance to see the show during its previews — and it looks good. According to Hello Giggles, like World of Color, Rivers of Light involves jets of water, laser and light projections, and a soundtrack featuring classic Disney tunes. But what makes it different? Floats. While World of Color relies on those jets and seemingly magical projections, the Floridian version has boats and floats complete with light-up animals and fountains that shoot more water into the air. Imagine the classic Main St. Electrical Parade on water, add in some pyrotechnics, a dash of multiculturalism, live drummers, and you get the basic idea.
Disney describes the show as "[celebrating] the beauty of all living things. With a brilliant fusion of water, sound, and light, it's quite unlike anything you've experienced before! [The] magnetic display culminates in a triumphant blend of song, light, color, and earthly elements — a grand finale so divine that you can’t help but feel a sense of peace and oneness with nature." So after you've braved the lines at Animal Kingdom (and its awesome roller coaster) consider this show a way to Zen out. If you can't trek to Orlando, LaughingPlace, a Disney theme park blog, has the whole thing for your viewing pleasure — and you won't get splashed. Check it out, below.
