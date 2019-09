Tom Hiddleston May Have Had The Saddest Birthday, But He'll Be Just Fine

Just in case you need a little refresher on his #blessed life, just last month, Hiddleston won a Golden Globe for his work in The Night Manager. He's also got two movies coming out this year — and they're both huge. We're talking tentpole blockbusters that people will see even if they get awful reviews. First, he'll be starring in Kong: Skull Island with Brie Larson. Then, he'll reprise his role as Loki in Thor: Ragnarok. Loki doesn't get sad, especially since he's chilling on that golden Asgardian throne. Plus, Loki can go to the bank and count all the money he made off a huge Marvel franchise.