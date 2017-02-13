Tom Hiddleston May Have Had The Saddest Birthday, But He'll Be Just Fine

Before he presented a BAFTA last night, Tom Hiddleston celebrated his 36th birthday. And while that's not a milestone the way 40 is or even 30, Hiddleston did have a jolly old time...we think. In a tweet shared today, Hiddleston noted that he went for a run, said hello to a few fans, and, of course, had a slice of cake.
But do we detect a little bit of malaise in that tweet? Is there some sad subtext? Maybe, but don't worry about Hiddleston, he's got plenty to smile about.
In other news, I turned 36 last week. Huge thanks to everyone who said hello. I went for a run in the rain, had a piece of cake. On we go.— Tom Hiddleston (@twhiddleston) February 13, 2017
Just in case you need a little refresher on his #blessed life, just last month, Hiddleston won a Golden Globe for his work in The Night Manager. He's also got two movies coming out this year — and they're both huge. We're talking tentpole blockbusters that people will see even if they get awful reviews. First, he'll be starring in Kong: Skull Island with Brie Larson. Then, he'll reprise his role as Loki in Thor: Ragnarok. Loki doesn't get sad, especially since he's chilling on that golden Asgardian throne. Plus, Loki can go to the bank and count all the money he made off a huge Marvel franchise.
Plus, Hiddleston's on the cover of GQ! He's inside, too, and he looks great in various suits that are expensive, but he's got all that Marvel money, so he can afford it. So yeah, he might have had a mopey birthday, but it's better than having to protect a wound with a borrowed T.Swift tank top. "On we go," indeed.
