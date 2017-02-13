After photos of Amber Rose and Wiz Khalifa kissing and holding hands at a Grammys party emerged on Sunday, fans wondered if the ex-couple were getting back together. On Monday, Rose posted a heartfelt letter on Instagram to address the situation. Rose explained that since she and Khalifa share a son, Sebastian, they'll always be connected to one another. And just because they were spotted acting happy with one another doesn't mean they're reigniting their romance. "Wiz and I are family and we will be family for the rest of our lives for Sebastian," Rose wrote in the Instagram post. "We've been through hell and back so a kiss on the lips for a photo and a night out of fun is not a big deal for either of us, we are in a great place but we are very much still divorced and not together."
Rose also addressed her recent breakup with Val Chmerkovskiy in the post, calling him an "awesome person." Kudos to Rose for addressing the situation head-on — even though her relationships aren't anyone else's business. "Nobody got dumped and nothing we do over here is malicious its [sic] just how life works sometimes," Rose wrote in her Instagram message. Amen to that.
