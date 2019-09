After photos of Amber Rose and Wiz Khalifa kissing and holding hands at a Grammys party emerged on Sunday, fans wondered if the ex-couple were getting back together. On Monday, Rose posted a heartfelt letter on Instagram to address the situation. Rose explained that since she and Khalifa share a son, Sebastian, they'll always be connected to one another. And just because they were spotted acting happy with one another doesn't mean they're reigniting their romance. "Wiz and I are family and we will be family for the rest of our lives for Sebastian," Rose wrote in the Instagram post. "We've been through hell and back so a kiss on the lips for a photo and a night out of fun is not a big deal for either of us, we are in a great place but we are very much still divorced and not together."