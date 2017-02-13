Emma Stone, J.K. Rowling & Eddie Redmayne Took An Epic Selfie Last Night

The fans have spoken: Get Emma Stone into the Fantastic Beats franchise stat! On Sunday night while Americans settled into the star-studded Grammy Awards, some of our favorite Brits gathered for the BAFTAs. And two of those Brits plus one American put on their best grins for an epic selfie.
"Fun evening," Rowling captioned the photo. That's right J.K. Rowling, Eddie Redmayne, and Emma Stone were not only in the same room, but the trio had an exchange that resulted in a selfie. The three riled up the fandom. "Emma Stone for Fanstastic Beasts 2?" tweeted one fan, who seemed to tap into what many were feeling.
Advertisement
@jk_rowling Emma Stone for Fanstastic Beasts 2?— SuperHeroHypeUK (@SuperHeroHypeYT) February 13, 2017
The odds that Stone could be cast in Rowling's next franchise based on Twitter's fandomonium are slim. Though, as pointed out by Teen Vogue, the actresses signature red mane does make her a perfect ancestor for our dear Ron Weasly.
Advertisement