Us Weekly Gave Sean Spicer Surprisingly Good Financial Advice

Let's get real for a second: Sean Spicer's first few weeks in the role of White House press secretary haven't been too great. And last week was no exception: After being trolled on Venmo and catching some flak for referring to a non-existent terrorist attack, Spicer went into the weekend amid rumors that the White House was perhaps seeking his replacement.
The Washingtonian reported that Carl Higbie, an ex-Navy SEAL who's reportedly close to the Trump family, had been interviewed for the position of press secretary. Spicer addressed the story by tweeting, "Getting government updates from @Washingtonian is like getting stock tips from @UsWeekly." What does Us Weekly have to do with it? Who knows. But the person who manages the magazine's Twitter account decided it was not the time to be snarky. Instead, they provided some solid financial advice. "Thanks, Spicey! @usweekly does not recommend investing in individual stocks. Stick with a broad mix of low-cost index funds," their response read.
The Washingtonian reported that Carl Higbie, an ex-Navy SEAL who's reportedly close to the Trump family, had been interviewed for the position of press secretary. Spicer addressed the story by tweeting, "Getting government updates from @Washingtonian is like getting stock tips from @UsWeekly." What does Us Weekly have to do with it? Who knows. But the person who manages the magazine's Twitter account decided it was not the time to be snarky. Instead, they provided some solid financial advice. "Thanks, Spicey! @usweekly does not recommend investing in individual stocks. Stick with a broad mix of low-cost index funds," their response read.
.@seanspicer Thanks, Spicey! @usweekly does not recommend investing in individual stocks. Stick with a broad mix of low-cost index funds.— Us Weekly (@usweekly) February 13, 2017
But what are index funds, anyway? They're basically a mutual fund passively managed, i.e. just a group of pre-selected stocks that mirror the major indexes — like the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average — and they rarely change. Index funds are tend to be good for people who have little or no idea of how to analyze corporations and their competitive advantages. They're also cost-effective because you don't need to spend a lot of money on brokers' commissions. So there you have it: Us Weekly actually can give some cool stock tips. Sorry, Spicer.
Advertisement