Few musicians who graced the Grammys have warm and fuzzy feelings towards Donald Trump. (Well, save for Joy Villa, but I don't know her.) Katy Perry made a thinly-veiled political statement with her "Chained To The Rhythm" performance, but not every performer went the metaphorical route. Anderson Paak and A Tribe Called Quest's performance was a verbal takedown of the POTUS, and for those unhappy with the current administration, a form of catharsis. Paak and A Tribe Called Quest took the stage along with Consequence and Busta Rhymes for a mix of songs that included “Movin’ Backwards” from ATCQ's 2016 album We got it from Here... Thank You 4 Your service. Though the songs are certainly political in nature — "I don't want to move backwards" certainly resonates today, considering the rollback many people are feeling on human rights — it was Rhymes who addressed politics and the president directly. He stated: "I just want to thank President Agent Orange for perpetuating all of the evil that has been perpetuated throughout the United States. I want to thank President Agent Orange for his successful attempt at the Muslim ban." As the song changed to "We The People," the videos behind the performance showed images of protest. Then, actual people came on stage — some of whom wore hijabs — signifying solidarity with immigrants and the American people as a whole. The song ended appropriately, with the group shouting "Resist!"
This group of performers refused to back down from their message, marking their medley a powerful protest. Art matters, and ATCQ, Anderson Paak, Busta Rhymes and Consequence knew exactly how to make their voices heard.
