See Justin Theroux’s Sweet Birthday Message To Jennifer Aniston

Jennifer Aniston's low key relationship stands in stark contrast to other, more combustible celebrity relationships. Her marriage to Justin Theroux is mostly out of the public eye, save a few choice moments that they share. And it seems to be legitimately sweet, as he still drops everything to hang out with her. Not only that, but she's a total feminist. Major points for that. The pair were on vacation in Mexico when Theroux posted this simple but sweet birthday message. That's a model for social media couples. Nobody wants to see you hugging all over their feeds. At best it's tacky, at worst it's performative. Like, you're not Jay Z and Beyoncé. And even they don't post all that much. Phew. Anyways, here's the picture.
