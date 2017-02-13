Twenty One Pilots are definitely not stressed out about the Grammys. The musical duo, who scored the Grammy for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance, are so laid back that they're cool accepting their major musical award sans pants. Yep. You read that right. Tyler Joseph and Josh Dun took the stage at the Grammys minus bottoms, and it was quite the way for the band to accept their very first Grammy win. Now the question is: why did they do it? The reason, as they told the audience in their acceptance speech, is that they happen to be very loyal to their word. Though Twenty One Pilots was hardly embarrassed by their shenanigans, they did issue a word of caution to fans who make seemingly ridiculous bets. Apparently, the reason why the "Heathens" singers skipped the pants had to do with a bet they made with friends, likely back when winning a Grammy seemed like a far-off dream. One person who definitely had thoughts about the pantsless situation? Rihanna. The camera panned over to the star's reaction, and it was classic Riri:
Rihanna is all of us in this moment. Points to Twenty One Pilots for the follow through, and to Rihanna for perfecting the subtle react face.
