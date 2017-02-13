For you, some heartwarming news for your Sunday: Drake texted congratulations to Chance the Rapper today after the Coloring Book rapper received his first Grammy win of the night. Chance earned an award for his song "No Problem" before the ceremony had even started. The song, which also features 2 Chainz and Lil Wayne, was nominated twice over. Once, for "Best Rap Song," and another for "Best Rap Performance." His win was specifically for "Best Rap Performance." We will find out later tonight if the song earns a win for Best Rap Song. (By the way the night is going, odds are looking good for the 23-year-old.) In a conversation revealed on Instagram via a screenshot, Drake wrote, "CONGRATS BOI!!!!" He is not present at this year's ceremony. Where is he? Why, in Manchester, of course. "I AM IN MANCHESTER HAVING A DRINK FOR U BROSKI," he continued. "MORE MORE MORE." Drake, we feel you — that's exactly how most feel about Chance The Rapper. More, more, more! Given that Chance the Rapper is also nominated for Best New Artist tonight, we won't be surprised is that isn't the only text congratulations Chance receives tonight from the Canadian musician. See the full post, below.
