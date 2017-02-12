Kris Jenner On Why Kanye Isn’t At The Grammys Tonight

We knew Kanye West wouldn't be at the Grammys tonight. In fact, we could've told you as much last year. During an October show, the rapper announced he'd be boycotting the ceremony if Frank Ocean wasn't nominated, which he wasn't. (He's also no big fan of the Grammys in the first place.) But Kris Jenner has a different explanation for his absence. Jenner said that her son-in-law is busy working. "The truth is he’s got a big fashion show in New York because it’s New York Fashion Week," she said during E!'s pre-show, per People. "And my entire family is back there… Some of the kids are on their way tomorrow." Jenner went on, "He’s got a lot of work to do. We wish he could be here!" As do we, Kris!
