Harper Beckham Might Just Have The Best Accessories Of NYFW

The Victoria Beckham show is one of the most highly anticipated events during New York Fashion Week for two reasons. There are the the always-sleek, impossibly sophisticated clothes, of course, that we absolutely can't wait to buy offshoots of at Target . Then, there's the incredibly stylish bi-annual Beckham family outing to the front row: Father David; sons Brooklyn, Romeo, and Cruz; and, of course, daughter Harper all dress up to support "mummy" before brunching at Balthazar . For fall '17, it was the littlest Beckham who made the biggest fashion statement and proved to us that, at five years old, Harper already has a better accessories collection than we do. We all have those childhood wardrobe essentials that we cherish forever: a pair of OshKosh overalls, a stuffed animal backpack, a collection of stick-on earrings... In the Beckham household, though, these early closet staples are a little more luxe — just look at Harper's #OOTD for her mom's fashion show. Firstly, she accessorized an aubergine peacoat with a Goyard bag; but not the branded carry-all that has reached almost Louis Vuitton Neverfull-levels of infamy among fashion girls, rather a more unique top-handle style. Oh, and her shoes? Gucci-branded Chelsea boots — because Alessandro Michele has a cross-generational appeal.