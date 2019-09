When you're a member of the Kardashian-Jenner family, there are two immediate wardrobe givens: Firstly, you're at the very top of the Yeezy sample gift list, and, secondly, you have access to a stylist for all of your photographed-outfit needs. Most members of the family (and some of their pals) turn to Monica Rose . Kylie Jenner, though, does her own thing, and recently started working with stylist Jill Jacobs . The 19-year-old has long embedded herself in the fashion world, both as a frequent New York Fashion Week attendee and as a designer herself . So, she makes it clear that while she keeps one on payroll, Jenner doesn't need a stylist — like this weekend, when she fact-checked fashion fan account @KylieJennerCloset and let it be known that, for her most recent outing, she had indeed styled herself.