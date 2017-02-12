When you're a member of the Kardashian-Jenner family, there are two immediate wardrobe givens: Firstly, you're at the very top of the Yeezy sample gift list, and, secondly, you have access to a stylist for all of your photographed-outfit needs. Most members of the family (and some of their pals) turn to Monica Rose. Kylie Jenner, though, does her own thing, and recently started working with stylist Jill Jacobs. The 19-year-old has long embedded herself in the fashion world, both as a frequent New York Fashion Week attendee and as a designer herself. So, she makes it clear that while she keeps one on payroll, Jenner doesn't need a stylist — like this weekend, when she fact-checked fashion fan account @KylieJennerCloset and let it be known that, for her most recent outing, she had indeed styled herself.
Pre-Alexander Wang, the reality star was hitting up her usual Manhattan spots (i.e. Nobu and Starbucks) in a head-to-toe monochromatic outfit, made up of a Yeezy-esque sheer bodysuit, Le Silla over-the-knee stretch boots, suede trench coat, and Givenchy bag. When @KylieJennerCloset posted the look with all the corresponding style credits, Jenner was quick to comment: "Styled by me." We can imagine styling oneself when you have access to the entire Kardashian-Jenner fashion archive, as well as designers like Olivier Rousteing and Alexander Wang on speed dial, isn't the most daunting of challenges. Still, it shows Jenner definitely picks up some outfit tips from her friends.
Advertisement