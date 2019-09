Can You Stay Apolitical When Betsy DeVos Is One Of Your Biggest Supporters?

It’s President Trump’s fourth week in office, and Betsy DeVos’ first week as Education Secretary. On the other side of things, it's also Fashion Week, where DeVos’ sister-in-law, Pamella Roland, is showing her fall ’17 collection. Among all of the fashion brands that have deliberately engaged with the current administration through dressing members of Trump’s family and inner circle, Roland has found herself in a politicized environment that had never before been a focus of her show. “She’s my sister-in-law,” Roland said of DeVos. “I love her. She’s been one of my biggest supporters since day one. My business is over 15 years old, and she’s been one of my number-one customers for years. And she look great in my clothes.” Roland now finds herself attempting to stay above politics, as well as the boycotts and online chatter about fashion brands who support Trump initiatives. “I think it’d be ridiculous if people ascribed politics to my clothes. I make beautiful clothes and people want to wear them. I wish this craziness would just pass.” Other designers have had overt activist bents to their collections this week, whether through logo tees (Jeremy Scott’s PR team wore shirts printed with the numbers of congressmen you can call), a focus on women’s rights (Rachel Comey’s show had a militant march theme ), or political song choices (Chromat closed its show with a song that repeated the lyrics “ Fuck Donald Trump ” on loop). But Roland insists that designers can remain neutral: “I stay out of politics. I’m a fashion designer, number one.”