Though Corinne Olympios was dubbed the resident villain on this season of The Bachelor, the 24-year-old has had a few people come to her defense, including Girls star Allison Williams. Most recently, the Bachelor himself made a case for her too. In an interview on the “Here To Make Friends podcast, Nick Viall had a few good things to say about the contestant viewers love to hate. “While she may not be some people’s cup of tea, I mean like, also she’s never really done anything wrong,” he said. It’s true: being friends with last season’s monster slash contestant Chad Johnson and having a nanny don’t necessary qualify as crimes against humanity. Refusing to shovel poop and sleeping through the rose ceremony aren’t so bad either, in the grand scheme of Bachelor villainy. I mean, a girl’s gotta take care of herself. He goes on to explain that because the show is limited on time, viewers might be getting an incomplete picture of the model/actress/business owner. “There’s a lot of things they can’t show, and they’re always probably going to show the most compelling and interesting things, and she can be very compelling and interesting when her biggest parts of her personality come out. But she certainly has a softer side, and she can be a very sweet person…She definitely plays up the kind of like, maybe, ditzy or whatever, she’s no dummy, right?” Viall said. It sounds like Corinne won’t be packing up her bags on the show anytime soon.
Advertisement