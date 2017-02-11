Skip navigation!
Maggie Puniewska
Stores
Brace Yourself: Neiman Marcus Will Try Plus Size Clothes In Select Last Call Stores
Maggie Puniewska
Feb 11, 2017
US News
Trump Administration May Change Stance On Transgender Bathrooms For Students
Maggie Puniewska
Feb 11, 2017
Pop Culture
Jessica Alba Was Told She Couldn’t Be A Leading Lady Because Of Her Ethnicity
Maggie Puniewska
Feb 11, 2017
Stores
L.L. Bean Is Reportedly Reevaluating Its Liberal Return Policy & ...
In a world of indecisions, late night shopping binges, and bad gifting, we love a good return policy. And while some stores are finally loosening up on
by
Maggie Puniewska
TV Shows
The Bachelor's
Nick Viall Says Corinne Isn't The Villain...
Though Corinne Olympios was dubbed the resident villain on this season of The Bachelor, the 24-year-old has had a few people come to her defense,
by
Maggie Puniewska
Body
6 Kinds Of Breast Lumps That Aren't Cancer
In January, I found a grape-sized lump in my left breast. It wasn’t brought to my attention at the gyno’s office, but rather during a mundane and
by
Maggie Puniewska
Health
The Surprising Way To Make Anger Healthy
The last time you got angry or anxious, how did you deal? Chances are, you tried to sidestep the negative vibes and get on with your day. Many of us cope
by
Maggie Puniewska
Living
8 Of The Weirdest Places To Get Married
First, mason jars replaced champagne flutes. Then came weddings with wildfires as the backdrop. People are willing to get pretty creative with their
by
Maggie Puniewska
Travel
How Not To Over-Stay Your Welcome & More Vacation Etiquette
'Tis the season for summer shares; these communal getaways are a genius solution for cash-strapped millennials, but spending time in someone’s home and,
by
Maggie Puniewska
Living
5 Summer Dates That Won't Break The Bank
Now that summer has decided to show up, maybe you're trying to escape the hackneyed (and very winter-like) date plot of dinner and a movie. But, if your
by
Maggie Puniewska
Travel
Free Swim: The Best Public Pools To Dive Into This Summer
Swimming pools used to be a rare amenity — either you ponied up for a room at a swanky hotel or made an excuse to visit Great Aunt Jean at the
by
Maggie Puniewska
Sex & Relationships
5 Ways To Become A Kickass Communicator
I grew up in a pretty blunt household — we said what was on our minds and no topic was off-limits. This level of candor meant no silent treatments, no
by
Maggie Puniewska
Living
26 Wedding Rules You Might Not Know
While we're always up for taking Uncle Albert for a twirl on the dance floor and clinking a flute of Champagne to the happy couple, a looming pile of
by
Maggie Puniewska
Travel
Your Guide To Brazil For The World Cup
To say we're insanely pumped for the games in Brazil — that would be putting it mildly. And, if you happen to be the envy of all humanity and
by
Maggie Puniewska
Body
7 Things That Wreak Hormone Havoc
Think you’re working a lot these days? That's nothing compared to your hormones' schedules. These super-busy biochemicals have quite the to-do list of
by
Maggie Puniewska
Body
Beyond Oil Pulling: 5 Ancient Secrets That WORK
So, unless you've been living under a rock, you've definitely heard of oil pulling — the time-honored trend that's taken the Internet by storm. It
by
Maggie Puniewska
Diet & Nutrition
Do YOU Drink Too Much?
Peek into the life of a young adult, and it’s easy to see that there’s probably a lot of alcohol around. In addition to after-work happy hours, we
by
Maggie Puniewska
Spirit
Ditch Stress In 8 Easy Steps
Sometimes it feels like it’s pretty cool to be overbooked. As young working professionals, we may pride ourselves on four-hour sleep cycles, daily
by
Maggie Puniewska
Body
Winter Health Horrors & How To Cure 'Em
For those who haven't spent much time in colder climes, winter may have taken on a few misleading qualities. The cute, chunky, wool sweaters and evenings
by
Maggie Puniewska
